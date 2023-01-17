Greater Bemidji seeks applications for ILT Entrepreneur Academy

BEMIDJI — Greater Bemidji is partnering with the NoW Innovators Network, LaunchMN and ILT Academy to offer another cohort of the ILT Entrepreneur Lean Startup Academy to northwest Minnesota.

The virtual program runs from 6 to 10 p.m. on Tuesday evenings from Feb. 14 through April 18.

The 10-week online Lean Startup Program is designed to be free ($2,400 value) for selected entrepreneurs and soon-to-be-entrepreneurs of northwest Minnesota, which includes Bemidji, East Grand Forks, Warroad, Thief River Falls, Park Rapids and all the areas in between.

The program coaches, supports, and boosts entrepreneurs on their lean startup journeys, a release said.

“We are excited to bring back ILT for another cohort of lean startup programming," Tiffany Fettig, business finance manager of Greater Bemidji, Inc., said in the release. "Last fall we had over a dozen entrepreneurs complete the intensive course with ideas from new products to unique services to an innovative app. If you are serious about bringing your business idea to fruition, you should not miss this opportunity.”

The program combines remote learning, collaboration and coaching to help participants test and refine their business ideas and is ideal for teams and individuals who are just starting to shape their ideas or are in the early stage of business. High-tech, low-tech, no tech, as well as nonprofits, are encouraged to apply, the release added.

Over the 10-week period, participants will learn and practice how to:



Explore and refine ideas

Assess the market potential

Reduce risk

Validate products, customers and markets

Prepare for future development

Prepare for investment

The course will conclude with a virtual founder showcase where teams will have the opportunity to present to a regional startup community, business leaders and potential investors.

To learn more about the northwest virtual cohort and apply, visit iltacademy.io/explore-programs/now-network-virtual-cohort-2023. Applications will be accepted through Jan. 31.