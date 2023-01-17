STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
News
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Greater Bemidji seeks applications for ILT Entrepreneur Academy

Greater Bemidji is offering another cohort of the ILT Entrepreneur Lean Startup Academy, and applications will be accepted through Jan. 31.

3177545+GREATER BEMIDJI.jpg
By Pioneer Staff Report
January 17, 2023 09:24 AM
BEMIDJI — Greater Bemidji is partnering with the NoW Innovators Network, LaunchMN and ILT Academy to offer another cohort of the ILT Entrepreneur Lean Startup Academy to northwest Minnesota.

The virtual program runs from 6 to 10 p.m. on Tuesday evenings from Feb. 14 through April 18.

The 10-week online Lean Startup Program is designed to be free ($2,400 value) for selected entrepreneurs and soon-to-be-entrepreneurs of northwest Minnesota, which includes Bemidji, East Grand Forks, Warroad, Thief River Falls, Park Rapids and all the areas in between.

The program coaches, supports, and boosts entrepreneurs on their lean startup journeys, a release said.

“We are excited to bring back ILT for another cohort of lean startup programming," Tiffany Fettig, business finance manager of Greater Bemidji, Inc., said in the release. "Last fall we had over a dozen entrepreneurs complete the intensive course with ideas from new products to unique services to an innovative app. If you are serious about bringing your business idea to fruition, you should not miss this opportunity.”

The program combines remote learning, collaboration and coaching to help participants test and refine their business ideas and is ideal for teams and individuals who are just starting to shape their ideas or are in the early stage of business. High-tech, low-tech, no tech, as well as nonprofits, are encouraged to apply, the release added.

Over the 10-week period, participants will learn and practice how to:

  • Explore and refine ideas
  • Assess the market potential
  • Reduce risk
  • Validate products, customers and markets
  • Prepare for future development
  • Prepare for investment

The course will conclude with a virtual founder showcase where teams will have the opportunity to present to a regional startup community, business leaders and potential investors.
To learn more about the northwest virtual cohort and apply, visit iltacademy.io/explore-programs/now-network-virtual-cohort-2023. Applications will be accepted through Jan. 31.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
