Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, July 11

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Greater Bemidji seeks applications for child care expansion grants

Greater Bemidji, in partnership with the Department of Employment and Economic Development, is seeking proposals from organizations and individuals to open or expand child care services in the area.

Greater Bemidji web art.jpg
Greater Bemidji
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 10:07 AM

BEMIDJI — Greater Bemidji, Inc, in partnership with the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development, is seeking proposals from qualified organizations and individuals, including area businesses, nonprofit organizations, child care centers, and family child care providers to open and operate or expand and operate child care services in the region.

According to a release, matching grants of up to $100,000 will be available, with priority given to proposals serving infants (six weeks to 12 months for family child care and six weeks to 16 months for child care centers) and toddlers (12 months to 24 months for family child care and 16 months to 33 months for child care centers).

Grants are available to new providers, existing providers expanding capacity or existing providers changing license type to increase slots available.

Eligible use of grant funds includes building construction or renovation expenses, leasing costs, kitchen updates or required equipment, care center equipment/furnishings, and outdoor play space configuration or equipment. Proposals will be considered until funds are depleted.

“Ensuring working parents have access to quality child care choices is an important strategy to retain and grow the region’s workforce in an already tight labor market. The availability of quality child care brings people into the workforce and enhances the desirability of the Bemidji region for working parents,” David Hengel, executive director of Greater Bemidji, said in the release.

ADVERTISEMENT

Beltrami County is home to approximately 2,200 children under 5 whose parents are actively engaged in the workforce (single-working parent or two-parent households where both parents earn income).

According to an analysis conducted by First Children’s Finance in 2022, Beltrami County faces a gap of approximately 1,200 child care slots for children under 5. and this gap has remained consistent over the recent past.

The release noted that this gap does not acknowledge care provided through other informal means, such as grandparents, other adult relatives, neighbors, etc., which national statistics suggest could represent approximately 21% of primary child care arrangements.

Visit greaterbemidji.com/child-care-expansion-grants for more information and links to the Request for Proposal and online application.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
What To Read Next
081022.N.BP.DRAGONBOAT - 14.jpg
Local
Team registration open through July 15 for Lake Bemidji Dragon Boat Festival
10m ago
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Red Pine Estates.jpg
Local
United Way seeks donations for displaced Red Pine residents
37m ago
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
CrashReport.png
Local
Woman hurt in Lake George crash
15h ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Bemidji City Hall
Local
Continued discussion on code of conduct set for tonight's Bemidji City Council meeting
23h ago
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
053123.N.BP.BHSGRADUATION 9.jpg
Local
Bemidji area high school graduation rates generally drop amidst statewide increase
3d ago
 · 
By  Daltyn Lofstrom
Rolls-Royce parade car.jpg
Community
Robert L. Stanton drives 1999 Rolls-Royce in Bemidji's Grand Parade
4d ago
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Softball web art.jpg
Sports
SOFTBALL: Pulkrabek throws no-hitter, Titans sweep Howard Lake Tournament
1d ago
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report