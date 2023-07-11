Greater Bemidji seeks applications for child care expansion grants

BEMIDJI — Greater Bemidji, Inc, in partnership with the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development, is seeking proposals from qualified organizations and individuals, including area businesses, nonprofit organizations, child care centers, and family child care providers to open and operate or expand and operate child care services in the region.

According to a release, matching grants of up to $100,000 will be available, with priority given to proposals serving infants (six weeks to 12 months for family child care and six weeks to 16 months for child care centers) and toddlers (12 months to 24 months for family child care and 16 months to 33 months for child care centers).

Grants are available to new providers, existing providers expanding capacity or existing providers changing license type to increase slots available.

Eligible use of grant funds includes building construction or renovation expenses, leasing costs, kitchen updates or required equipment, care center equipment/furnishings, and outdoor play space configuration or equipment. Proposals will be considered until funds are depleted.

“Ensuring working parents have access to quality child care choices is an important strategy to retain and grow the region’s workforce in an already tight labor market. The availability of quality child care brings people into the workforce and enhances the desirability of the Bemidji region for working parents,” David Hengel, executive director of Greater Bemidji, said in the release.

ADVERTISEMENT

Beltrami County is home to approximately 2,200 children under 5 whose parents are actively engaged in the workforce (single-working parent or two-parent households where both parents earn income).

According to an analysis conducted by First Children’s Finance in 2022, Beltrami County faces a gap of approximately 1,200 child care slots for children under 5. and this gap has remained consistent over the recent past.

The release noted that this gap does not acknowledge care provided through other informal means, such as grandparents, other adult relatives, neighbors, etc., which national statistics suggest could represent approximately 21% of primary child care arrangements.

Visit greaterbemidji.com/child-care-expansion-grants for more information and links to the Request for Proposal and online application.