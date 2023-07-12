Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Greater Bemidji receives nearly $200,000 in workforce development funding

Greater Bemidji is among 47 recipients across the state to receive grant funding to provide youth with workforce development and training opportunities.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 2:19 PM

BEMIDJI — Greater Bemidji is among 47 recipients across the state to receive grant funding to provide youth with workforce development and training opportunities.

With an award of $197,500, Greater Bemidji shares in more than $7 million in Youth at Work grants awarded through the Department of Employment and Economic Development’s Office of Youth Development.

These grants are given to organizations that provide services to economically disadvantaged or at-risk youth ages 14 to 24. These programs aim to support youth of color, youth with disabilities and economically disadvantaged youth by connecting them with good-paying jobs in high-growth industries.

“The job training we provide for our young people today will pay off for our entire state tomorrow,” Gov. Tim Walz said in a release. “This training will grow our workforce and help thousands of kids fill the good-paying jobs we have available and need to fill right now.”

Organizations in the Twin Cities Metropolitan Area received 59% of available funds while Greater Minnesota received 39%. The remaining 2% went to organizations serving both areas.

Last fiscal year, DEED received over $17.7 million in funding requests from 60 organizations for the Youth at Work program. Lawmakers recently doubled funding for the program in order to provide the necessary support.

More information can be found at www.mn.gov.

