Great River Rescue to offer free pet vaccinations March 25

BEMIDJI — Great River Rescue is set to provide free vaccinations for Bemidji-area pets from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 25, at Great River Rescue, 1612 Carr Lake Road SE.

"The free vaccines are made possible through Petco Love's new national vaccination initiative, which is providing one million free pet vaccines to existing animal welfare partners, including Great River Rescue, for family pets in need," a release said.

Parvovirus and distemper in dogs and panleukopenia in cats — the most prevalent deadly diseases affecting pets — are preventable with a simple vaccine.

To ensure the health and wellness of pets and to address this critical need, Great River Rescue and Petco Love have partnered to make pet vaccines free and accessible. Through the national effort, Great River Rescue aims to vaccinate 300 pets.

Those interested can go to greatriverrescue.com and click on the events tab to learn more and register. Space is limited and clients must meet the qualifications listed on the website.

Free vaccines distributed at events through the Petco Love initiative will be the DAPPv Canine and HCP Feline vaccines. Other low-cost services will include microchipping, flea and tick treatment, and Bordatella shots, the release said.

“Thanks to Petco Love we can offer these vital vaccines to our community at no cost,” Brandon Mustful, Great River Rescue's executive director. “We are so excited to partner with Petco Love again this year and reach more people and pets through this service.”