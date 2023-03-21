99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Great River Rescue to offer free pet vaccinations March 25

Great River Rescue is set to provide free vaccinations for Bemidji-area pets from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 25, at Great River Rescue, 1612 Carr Lake Road SE.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 3:19 PM

BEMIDJI — Great River Rescue is set to provide free vaccinations for Bemidji-area pets from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 25, at Great River Rescue, 1612 Carr Lake Road SE.

"The free vaccines are made possible through Petco Love's new national vaccination initiative, which is providing one million free pet vaccines to existing animal welfare partners, including Great River Rescue, for family pets in need," a release said.

Parvovirus and distemper in dogs and panleukopenia in cats — the most prevalent deadly diseases affecting pets — are preventable with a simple vaccine.

To ensure the health and wellness of pets and to address this critical need, Great River Rescue and Petco Love have partnered to make pet vaccines free and accessible. Through the national effort, Great River Rescue aims to vaccinate 300 pets.

Those interested can go to greatriverrescue.com and click on the events tab to learn more and register. Space is limited and clients must meet the qualifications listed on the website.

Free vaccines distributed at events through the Petco Love initiative will be the DAPPv Canine and HCP Feline vaccines. Other low-cost services will include microchipping, flea and tick treatment, and Bordatella shots, the release said.

“Thanks to Petco Love we can offer these vital vaccines to our community at no cost,” Brandon Mustful, Great River Rescue's executive director. “We are so excited to partner with Petco Love again this year and reach more people and pets through this service.”

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
