99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Sunday, January 8

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Great Northern Depot's 110th birthday celebration set for Jan. 14

The Beltrami County Historical Society will host a 110th birthday celebration for the Great Northern Depot starting at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14, at the history center, 130 Minnesota Ave. SW.

BCHS Great Northern Depot 110th Birthday 011423.png
The Beltrami County Historical Society will host a 110th birthday celebration for the Great Northern Depot at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14.
Contributed
By Pioneer Staff Report
January 08, 2023 12:17 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

BEMIDJI — The Beltrami County Historical Society will host a 110th birthday celebration for the Great Northern Depot starting at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14, at the history center, 130 Minnesota Ave. SW.

The celebration will include the unveiling of the center's National Register of Historic Places plaque, tours of the museum and Northern Ironhorse Railroad Society train model room, giveaways and activity sheets for youth, pictures with “James J. Hill” and refreshments.

Bemidji Mayor Jorge Prince will be a guest speaker at the plaque unveiling. Tours will be available through noon and admission is free all day.

For more information on this or future events, visit beltramihistory.org or contact (218) 444-3376 or depot@beltramihistory.org.

Related Topics: EVENTSTHINGS TO DOBELTRAMI COUNTY HISTORICAL SOCIETYHISTORY
By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
What to read next
Mark Christensen WEB.jpg
Local
Mark Christensen releases poetry collection inspired by early morning walks
Retired Bemidji State professor Mark Christensen recently released his poetry collection, “A Quick Reveal: Random Poetry of the Early Morning.”
January 07, 2023 10:30 AM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
010723.N.BP.MIKKITHOMPSON - LEAD.jpg
Local
'She waited for us': US Navy veteran Mikki Thompson held on for one last visit from her shipmates
U.S. Navy veteran Mikki Thompson, one of the first women to serve aboard a combat ship on the USS Vella Gulf, held on for one last visit from friends and fellow veterans before she died on Jan. 3.
January 07, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Nicole Ronchetti
Pioneer Archives web art.jpg
Local
From the Archives: January 7 in the Pioneer
What was printed on this day 10, 25, 50 and 100 years ago.
January 07, 2023 06:40 AM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Leech Lake ice 1.jpg
Local
Driver escapes with no injuries after vehicle falls through ice on Leech Lake
According to Cass County Sheriff Bryan Welk, a 2007 Dodge Ram pickup with an attached snowplow was being driven on the lake when a large crack formed and the vehicle went through the ice.
January 06, 2023 09:48 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report