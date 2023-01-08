Great Northern Depot's 110th birthday celebration set for Jan. 14

BEMIDJI — The Beltrami County Historical Society will host a 110th birthday celebration for the Great Northern Depot starting at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14, at the history center, 130 Minnesota Ave. SW.

The celebration will include the unveiling of the center's National Register of Historic Places plaque, tours of the museum and Northern Ironhorse Railroad Society train model room, giveaways and activity sheets for youth, pictures with “James J. Hill” and refreshments.

Bemidji Mayor Jorge Prince will be a guest speaker at the plaque unveiling. Tours will be available through noon and admission is free all day.

For more information on this or future events, visit beltramihistory.org or contact (218) 444-3376 or depot@beltramihistory.org.