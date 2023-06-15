Gravestone cleaning demo to be held at Bemidji's Greenwood Cemetery

BEMIDJI — The Paul Bunyan Vintage Automobile Club invites the public to a proper gravestone cleaning demonstration at 6:15 p.m. on Thursday, June 22, at Bemidji’s Greenwood Cemetery.

The cleaning demonstration will be conducted according to the U.S. Cemetery Association General Guidelines.

"Ike Eickhoff has been cleaning gravestones along with his mother for a combined total of nearly 200 years," a release said. "Ike at a youthful 92 years of age will be leading the demonstration."

Cleaning kits will be provided for those who would like hands-on experience. Attendees are asked to park along the main road or side roads inside the cemetery.

The demonstration will take place near the Chief Bemidji Memorial Stone, one block east of Irving Avenue on the main east-west road through the cemetery.

For more information, call Ike Eichoff at (218) 766-3969.