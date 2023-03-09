Grant funding available for owner-occupied housing rehabilitation in Bemidji

BEMIDJI — The city of Bemidji is in its last season of Small Cities Development Program grant funding for owner-occupied housing rehabilitation.

Funds are available for Bemidji residents who meet the established criteria, which include income eligibility based on household size and location in a predetermined target area. The home must also be owner-occupied and the applicant’s primary residence.

The neighborhood targeted by this set of funding is generally described as the 12th Street NW area, which lies in the approximate area west of Irvine Avenue, north of Eighth Street and south of 15th Street.

Funds are available for residents to make health and safety repairs to their homes within this targeted neighborhood, a release said.

Examples of eligible improvements include shingles, gutters, siding, windows, doors, electrical, plumbing, heating and any energy efficiency improvements.

Ineligible improvements include cabinets, plush carpeting and anything cosmetic or that does not improve the housing system.

Funds are provided to eligible households as a 0% deferred loan. If all the program requirements are met, the loan will be fully forgiven after 10 years, the release said.

The maximum SCDP assistance is limited to $25,000. SCDP is a program through Minnesota’s Department of Employment and Economic Development.

Anyone interested in applying for these funds can contact Levi Haar or McKayla Carter with the Headwaters Regional Development Commission by calling (218) 444-4722 or via email at lhaar@hrdc.org to determine basic eligibility requirements and to receive an application.