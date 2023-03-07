99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, March 7

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Gordy Buchanan Range annual steak chili feed set for March 11

The Gordy Buchanan Memorial Range is set to host its annual steak chili feed from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 11, at the Bemidji Eagles Club, 1270 Neilson Ave.

overhead photo of a bowl of chili with cheese and green onions
The Gordy Buchanan Memorial Range will host its annual steak chili feed from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 11, at the Bemidji Eagles Club.
File photo
By Pioneer Staff Report
March 07, 2023 08:24 AM

BEMIDJI — The Gordy Buchanan Memorial Range is set to host its annual steak chili feed from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 11, at the Bemidji Eagles Club, 1270 Neilson Ave.

The meal will include all-you-can-eat steak chili, cornbread and honey. There will also be a silent auction showcasing a Curt Olson handmade knife and sheath, a release said.

The cost to attend is a donation of $10, which includes the meal and a chance to win a grand prize.

Grand prizes include:

  • Ruger American Go Wild .308 Bolt Action Rifle
  • Henry Steel 22lr. Lever Action Rifle
  • Tristar Arms Upland Hunter 20ga. Over and Under Shotgun
  • Savage Minimalist 17hmr Bolt Action Rifle

Only 550 tickets will be sold for the event and those with tickets do not need to be present at the event to win a prize. Winners of firearms must be 18 years or older.
Tickets are available at MD Pawn and Bait, Timberline Sports and Convenience, Ridge Top Outdoors and R&R Arms.

ADVERTISEMENT

The event is sponsored by the Northern Mississippi Range Association.

What To Read Next
Ambulance.jpg
Local
2 dead within 10 hours after separate incidents in Clearwater County
March 06, 2023 11:15 AM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
City of Bemidji web art .jpg
Local
Bemidji City Council to discuss MOU with Northern Township
March 06, 2023 10:44 AM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
road closure stock photo.jpg
Local
Highway 1 in Red Lake temporarily detoured due to water main break
March 06, 2023 10:32 AM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report