Gordy Buchanan Range annual steak chili feed set for March 11
BEMIDJI — The Gordy Buchanan Memorial Range is set to host its annual steak chili feed from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 11, at the Bemidji Eagles Club, 1270 Neilson Ave.
The meal will include all-you-can-eat steak chili, cornbread and honey. There will also be a silent auction showcasing a Curt Olson handmade knife and sheath, a release said.
The cost to attend is a donation of $10, which includes the meal and a chance to win a grand prize.
Grand prizes include:
- Ruger American Go Wild .308 Bolt Action Rifle
- Henry Steel 22lr. Lever Action Rifle
- Tristar Arms Upland Hunter 20ga. Over and Under Shotgun
- Savage Minimalist 17hmr Bolt Action Rifle
Only 550 tickets will be sold for the event and those with tickets do not need to be present at the event to win a prize. Winners of firearms must be 18 years or older.
Tickets are available at MD Pawn and Bait, Timberline Sports and Convenience, Ridge Top Outdoors and R&R Arms.
The event is sponsored by the Northern Mississippi Range Association.