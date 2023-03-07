Gordy Buchanan Range annual steak chili feed set for March 11

BEMIDJI — The Gordy Buchanan Memorial Range is set to host its annual steak chili feed from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 11, at the Bemidji Eagles Club, 1270 Neilson Ave.

The meal will include all-you-can-eat steak chili, cornbread and honey. There will also be a silent auction showcasing a Curt Olson handmade knife and sheath, a release said.

The cost to attend is a donation of $10, which includes the meal and a chance to win a grand prize.

Grand prizes include:



Ruger American Go Wild .308 Bolt Action Rifle

Henry Steel 22lr. Lever Action Rifle

Tristar Arms Upland Hunter 20ga. Over and Under Shotgun

Savage Minimalist 17hmr Bolt Action Rifle

Only 550 tickets will be sold for the event and those with tickets do not need to be present at the event to win a prize. Winners of firearms must be 18 years or older.

Tickets are available at MD Pawn and Bait, Timberline Sports and Convenience, Ridge Top Outdoors and R&R Arms.

The event is sponsored by the Northern Mississippi Range Association.