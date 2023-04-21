'Gardens, Gallivanting and Goodies' bus trip set for July 27

BEMIDJI — The Bemidji Senior Center will host a "Gardens, Gallivanting and Goodies" bus trip that will include stops at Bergeson Nursery in Fertile, Minn., and Bernie’s Restaurant in East Grand Forks on Thursday, July 27.

The first stop on the trip will be Bergeson Nursery in Fertile, Minn, where attendees will have a couple of hours to check out the gardens and visit the gift shop. Treats and bottles of water will be available, a release said.

Next, the bus will stop at Bernie’s Restaurant in East Grand Forks, owned by Food Network star Molly Yeh and her husband. In a private room, attendees will enjoy a lunch of salad, sandwich, chips, cookies and bars with coffee or soda.

After lunch, participants will have the opportunity to visit a few local shops in East Grand Forks and Crookston including Widman’s Candy Shop and Willow and Ivy gift shop before traveling back to Bemidji.

The bus will depart at 7:30 a.m. from the Cenex South parking lot and return to Bemidji around 4 p.m.

The cost for the trip is $88 for members or $98 for non-members. To register for the trip, visit the Bemidji Senior Center.

The maximum capacity for the trip is 48 participants and registration is on a first-come, first-serve basis. The deadline to register is July 14. A completed registration form and payment in full are required to be considered registered.