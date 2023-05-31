99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, May 31

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Fundraiser for playground renovations scheduled for June 3

The fundraiser will include a silent auction from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., a pulled pork dinner provided by Lazy Jack's from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. and a Corey Medina concert starting at 7 p.m.

4148494+playground.jpg
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 4:15 PM

BEMIDJI — A fundraiser to support greater accessibility of area playgrounds will take place on Saturday, June 3, at the Bemidji Eagles Club.

As a component fund of the Northwest Minnesota Foundation, the fundraiser will support a new Bemidji-based nonprofit — Play and Learning for All Abilities, or PLAA. Funds raised will help the group achieve its mission to bring inclusive and accessible surfaces and equipment to the Bemidji Area School District, a release said.

The group's first step to increasing accessibility will include removing wood chips from the playground and replacing the surfacing with a poured-in-place rubberized surfacing. They will also incorporate inclusive equipment that can be accessed by those with disabilities.

"This allows children with various mobility challenges to have equal access to play," PLAA Co-chair Megan Comfort said in a release. "This will benefit children that use mobility devices such as wheelchairs, walkers, crutches and gait aides. It will also benefit children with balance and coordination challenges, vision impairments, and other disabilities that aren’t visible."

The group's first major project will be an addition to the Solway Elementary playground, which will break ground this fall. This was primarily funded by the Neilson Foundation and the United Way of the Bemidji Area.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We are looking at $100,000 to $200,000 for each playground," Comfort added. "We know this is a lofty goal, but we have every intention to see it to completion, hopefully, continue to better other areas of the community and fund any repairs or additions needed at playgrounds we have already completed."

The fundraiser will include a silent auction from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., a pulled pork dinner provided by Lazy Jack's from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. and a Corey Medina concert starting at 7 p.m.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
What To Read Next
Road Construction web art
Local
Resurfacing on Highway 200 south of Bemidji underway
May 31, 2023 10:13 AM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Chessna Lalgie.jpg
Local
Authorities seek public's help in locating missing Beltrami County woman
May 31, 2023 09:55 AM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Bemidji Area Schools web art.jpg
Local
Bemidji Area Schools to serve free, affordable meals June 12 to July 27
May 31, 2023 08:56 AM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
LaKaylee Kingbird.jpg
Local
Bug-O-Nay-Ge-Shig's LaKaylee Kingbird sets sights on a better future for community
May 31, 2023 07:20 AM
 · 
By  Daltyn Lofstrom
052723.S.BP.BHSBASE - senior teacher.jpg
Prep
BASEBALL: Top-seeded Lumberjacks bring lofty goals and team-first approach into sections
May 30, 2023 12:53 PM
 · 
By  Jared Rubado
053123.N.BP.BEAVERPOND 1.jpg
The Vault
50 years ago Minnesota's legal drinking age was lowered to 18, for a while
May 31, 2023 07:50 AM
 · 
By  Sue Bruns, Special to the Pioneer
053123.N.BP.MALAKAIWILSON.jpg
Local
Voyageurs' Malakai Wilson discovers behind-the-scenes interest in business
May 31, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Daltyn Lofstrom