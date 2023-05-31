Fundraiser for playground renovations scheduled for June 3

BEMIDJI — A fundraiser to support greater accessibility of area playgrounds will take place on Saturday, June 3, at the Bemidji Eagles Club.

As a component fund of the Northwest Minnesota Foundation, the fundraiser will support a new Bemidji-based nonprofit — Play and Learning for All Abilities, or PLAA. Funds raised will help the group achieve its mission to bring inclusive and accessible surfaces and equipment to the Bemidji Area School District, a release said.

The group's first step to increasing accessibility will include removing wood chips from the playground and replacing the surfacing with a poured-in-place rubberized surfacing. They will also incorporate inclusive equipment that can be accessed by those with disabilities.

"This allows children with various mobility challenges to have equal access to play," PLAA Co-chair Megan Comfort said in a release. "This will benefit children that use mobility devices such as wheelchairs, walkers, crutches and gait aides. It will also benefit children with balance and coordination challenges, vision impairments, and other disabilities that aren’t visible."

The group's first major project will be an addition to the Solway Elementary playground, which will break ground this fall. This was primarily funded by the Neilson Foundation and the United Way of the Bemidji Area.

"We are looking at $100,000 to $200,000 for each playground," Comfort added. "We know this is a lofty goal, but we have every intention to see it to completion, hopefully, continue to better other areas of the community and fund any repairs or additions needed at playgrounds we have already completed."

The fundraiser will include a silent auction from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., a pulled pork dinner provided by Lazy Jack's from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. and a Corey Medina concert starting at 7 p.m.