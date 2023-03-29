'Fund My Classroom' has up to $100k in grant funding available for classroom projects

MINNEAPOLIS — Western Governors University is seeking nominations of K-12 teachers to receive full or partial funding for their classroom projects through the “Fund My Classroom” initiative.

WGU is pledging up to $100,000 in grant money across Minnesota, Missouri, Illinois and Kansas for teachers who have innovative ideas that will further engage their students but need funding to help bring these ideas to life, a release said.

“When it comes to expanding classroom curriculum and employing state-of-the-art techniques to engage and challenge students, K-12 teachers are often limited by the costs associated with providing impactful educational learning,” WGU’s Regional Vice President Terrance Hopson said in the release.

“That’s why we are proud to offer ‘Fund My Classroom’ as a way to help make a difference in classrooms across Minnesota and show appreciation for our teachers, who work tirelessly to educate young minds,” Hopson added. “We hope to be able to fund dozens of innovative projects that will play a role in setting up our children for success later in life.”

Educators can request funding for any type of innovative classroom project including books, supplies, equipment, technology, classroom experiences and field trips.

To be considered, proposed projects must include a description detailing how much funding is needed and how the proposed project will benefit students.

Both public and private school teachers are encouraged to submit applications. Teachers do not have to be WGU students or alumni to apply.

Anyone interested in nominating themselves, colleagues, family or friends can fill out an online application at wgu.edu/fundmyclassroom by Friday, April 14. Nominees must reside in Minnesota, Illinois, Missouri or Kansas. Selected classroom projects will be announced during Teacher Appreciation Week, which runs May 8-12.

This is the fifth consecutive year WGU is making the “Fund My Classroom” initiative available for teachers in the Midwest, but it is the first year the grant initiative has been extended to Minnesota.

The program began in Missouri in 2019 and expanded in 2021 to include Illinois and Kansas. Last year, WGU awarded more than $58,000 in grant funding toward 85 classroom projects across the three states.