Fuller Farm to host tractor pull, kids pedal pull event

BEMIDJI — Fuller Farm will host a tractor pull and kids pedal pull on Saturday, Sept. 2, with tractor pulling starting at noon, at the farm, 445 Stone Lake Road SW, about three miles west of Bemidji High School.

Olson's Pedal Pull will host the kid's pedal pull for ages 4-11, it will be a state-sanctioned pull and children placing in the top three can advance to the state Kid's Pedal Tractor Pull, a release said.

Food and craft vendors will also be on site.

Admission is $10 per person, children 3 and younger are free. The pedal pull is free to all participants with admission into the tractor pull.

More information can be found at fullerfarmbemidji.com and on the Fuller Farm Bemidji Facebook page.