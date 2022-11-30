SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
From the Archives: November 30 in the Pioneer

What was printed on this day 10, 25, 50 and 100 years ago.

Pioneer Archives web art.jpg
By Pioneer Staff Report
November 30, 2022 06:40 AM
10 years ago

November 30, 2012 -- Global media attention has fallen on the owner of two Bemidji grocery stores, Joe Lueken, after he announced a program that would transfer ownership to the stores’ employees via a stock option. He’s received media requests from as far away as China, and has agreed to an exclusive interview on ABC’s Good Morning America.

25 years ago

November 30, 1997 -- In an unfortunate series of events, an ambulance carrying a victim of a previous accident involving a school bus ended up crashing itself after losing control en route to the hospital. The victim, the bus driver, remains in critical condition, and the ambulance crew were also injured.

50 years ago

November 30, 1972 -- A 15th-century medieval feast will be held in Bemidji, complete with musical performances and a roasting boar. Put on by the music department at Bemidji State College, the event draws in attendees from far and wide, and the proceeds go towards funding the department’s concert choir.

100 years ago

November 30, 1922 -- English classes at Bemidji’s high school will be writing to students all the way in New York, in hopes of an ongoing correspondence. Bemidji students will be writing to 35 pupils at Washington Irving High School in New York City, and have already sent out letters and received replies.

