From the Archives: November 26 in the Pioneer

10 years ago

November 26, 2012 -- Sixth-grade students at Bemidji Middle School are getting some hands-on learning, with those participating in the STEM Lab constructing trebuchets to better understand physics. Five teams made their contraptions using classroom materials and got to test them and track the variables.

25 years ago

November 26, 1997 -- Bemidji is getting ready to light up for the holiday season. Preparations for “The Night We Light” that illuminates downtown Bemidji have already set up over 300,000 lights of various colors, with the official lighting ceremony set for Friday. Celebration for the holiday season will also include a firework show and a parade.

50 years ago

November 26, 1972 -- A Minneapolis woman who escaped from the Women’s Reformatory in Shakopee is being held in the Beltrami County Jail after she was apprehended in Clearwater County. She’s set to be transported back to Shakopee in the coming week, though the other woman she escaped with is still at large.

100 years ago

November 26, 1922 -- A young Pinewood farmer was tragically killed in a horse runaway. Hauling a wagon of wood, at some point along his journey the horses were spooked. Somehow the farmer fell between the horses and was killed. The horses wandered into town, and residents went out to find their owner, stumbling upon the unfortunate scene.