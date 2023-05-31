From the Archives: May 31 in the Pioneer

10 years ago

May 31, 2013 -- Reeds and bulrushes have grown so thick on the east side of Lake Bemidji that the Minnesota Conservation Corps and the Department of Natural Resources sent out teams with chainsaws to clear them out. The loose reeds were then sent down the river. The team is set to do similar work on Lake Irving.

25 years ago

May 31, 1998 -- A third-grade class at Northern Elementary has written a book to share Bemidji and life in northern Minnesota with a class in California who have been their pen pals. They worked with author Kent Nerburn in the book’s creation, and soon the book will be professionally bound and sent out.

50 years ago

May 31, 1973 -- Bemidji State College celebrated the dedication of Hagg-Sauer Hall this week, between Hobson Memorial Union and the stadium. The building was completed in 1972 and includes 20 classrooms, several labs and a 500-seat auditorium. The cost for the building sits at $1,985,000.

100 years ago

May 31, 1923 -- Alfred Poor, 19, of Blackduck drowned in the Big Fork River near Big Falls, with the incident occurring around nine in the evening on Wednesday night. He had been working at a nearby lumber mill and went canoeing in the evening. The current was swift, and it’s thought that his canoe overturned.