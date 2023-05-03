Get 6 months for only $2 3 DAY SALE – SUBSCRIBE NOW!
News Local

From the Archives: May 3 in the Pioneer

What was printed on this day 10, 25, 50 and 100 years ago.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 6:40 AM

10 years ago

May 3, 2013 -- An Indigenous actor of “Twilight” fame spoke at the Red Lake National Youth Conference, and encouraged the young members of the audience to “reach for the stars” and find their potential. Chaske Spenser, a Lakota actor, played Sam Uley in the famous movie franchise.

25 years ago

May 3, 1998 -- On at least one farm north of Bemidji, crops are still sown the old-fashioned way, with Arvid Sather packing down a field of freshly-sown oats with the help of his two molly mules, Jill and Janet. Sather, a member of the Go and Whoa Harness Club, enjoys the practice every year and says his mules do as well.

50 years ago

May 3, 1973 -- Hundreds of walleyes have been tagged as a part of a study by the Department of Natural Resources to learn more about the fishes’ habits in the Cass Lake chain. Two Bemidjians, Bob Strand and Carl Henninger, have been trapping and tagging the fish for weeks as a part of the three-year project.

100 years ago

May 3, 1923 -- Potato producers across the state are being urged to create an organization so they can join forces in marketing. Two meetings were held in Bemidji at the new armory, which over 250 farmers and businessmen attended. Those at the meeting were enthusiastic about the proposal, and plans have begun to form.

Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
