From the Archives: May 27 in the Pioneer

10 years ago

May 27, 2013 -- Around 100 marines gathered in Bemidji to honor a fallen soldier, Pfc. Moises Langhorst, a 19-year-old from Moose Lake who died alongside 13 others in an ambush in 2004 in Iraq. The group, made up of members from Langhorst’s regiment, will travel to Moose Lake to meet with his parents.

25 years ago

May 27, 1998 -- After 11 years and over 10,000 miles logged in the air, State Trooper Denny Bollman is retiring as a part of the Minnesota State Patrol “Air Wing” where he was stationed in Bemidji. With over 34 years in law enforcement, flying an airplane for his job was a highlight of his career.

50 years ago

May 27, 1973 -- Eldon C. Darst, 66, a notable Bemidji resident of 32 years, passed away unexpectedly while on a fishing trip to Nestor Falls, Canada. The proprietor of Bemidji Fleet Distributors, Inc., Darst grew up in Bagley before moving to Bemidji in 1941. He is survived by his wife, two daughters and six grandchildren.

100 years ago

May 27, 1923 -- Kelliher High School is set to graduate 10 students in its senior class this year, with commencement scheduled for the evening of June 4. The students will arrange the program themselves, as no speakers have been arranged. Last year the school’s senior class numbered 11.