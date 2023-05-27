99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Saturday, May 27

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

From the Archives: May 27 in the Pioneer

What was printed on this day 10, 25, 50 and 100 years ago.

Pioneer Archives web art.jpg
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 6:40 AM

10 years ago

May 27, 2013 -- Around 100 marines gathered in Bemidji to honor a fallen soldier, Pfc. Moises Langhorst, a 19-year-old from Moose Lake who died alongside 13 others in an ambush in 2004 in Iraq. The group, made up of members from Langhorst’s regiment, will travel to Moose Lake to meet with his parents.

25 years ago

May 27, 1998 -- After 11 years and over 10,000 miles logged in the air, State Trooper Denny Bollman is retiring as a part of the Minnesota State Patrol “Air Wing” where he was stationed in Bemidji. With over 34 years in law enforcement, flying an airplane for his job was a highlight of his career.

50 years ago

May 27, 1973 -- Eldon C. Darst, 66, a notable Bemidji resident of 32 years, passed away unexpectedly while on a fishing trip to Nestor Falls, Canada. The proprietor of Bemidji Fleet Distributors, Inc., Darst grew up in Bagley before moving to Bemidji in 1941. He is survived by his wife, two daughters and six grandchildren.

100 years ago

May 27, 1923 -- Kelliher High School is set to graduate 10 students in its senior class this year, with commencement scheduled for the evening of June 4. The students will arrange the program themselves, as no speakers have been arranged. Last year the school’s senior class numbered 11.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
What To Read Next
052723.N.BP.POMMAY MF 1.jpg
Local
Photos of the month: Bemidji springs to life
May 27, 2023 07:30 AM
 · 
By  Annalise Braught
Honor Flight - 2.jpg
Local
Bemidji men join other veterans on Honor Flight for emotional visit to Washington
May 27, 2023 07:20 AM
 · 
By  Dennis Doeden
052723.N.BP.RAYMONDDROUILLARD.jpg
Local
Red Lake High School's Raymond Drouillard seeks cultural understanding
May 27, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Daltyn Lofstrom
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
052423.N.BP.TREYGODDING.jpg
Local
TrekNorth's Trey Godding gearing up for Bethel University in the fall
May 24, 2023 07:30 AM
 · 
By  Daltyn Lofstrom
052423.N.BP.HOLLYVIND.jpg
Local
Bemidji High School's Holly Vind aims to do well by her family, pursue teaching
May 24, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Daltyn Lofstrom
052423.S.BP.BHSTRACK Regan DeWitt.jpg
Prep
TRACK AND FIELD: Bemidji distance runners aim to stay in front of the pack heading into sections
May 26, 2023 10:03 AM
 · 
By  Jared Rubado
052423.OP.BP.COMMRAUSSIN.png
Opinion
COMMENTARY: Helping veterans struggling with addiction
May 24, 2023 06:50 AM
 · 
By  Veronica Raussin, Addicted.org