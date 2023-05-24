99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
From the Archives: May 24 in the Pioneer

What was printed on this day 10, 25, 50 and 100 years ago.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 6:40 AM

10 years ago

May 24, 2013 -- Plans to establish a community garden outside of the Bemidji Community Food Shelf have been finalized, with produce expected to be planted next week. The project, which has been planned for over a year, has been in partnership with the University of Minnesota’s College of Design Center for Sustainable Building Research.

25 years ago

May 24, 1998 -- Bemidji State University is graduating a class of 800 this year, with around 650 students participating in the commencement ceremony. The number shows the growth of the school when compared to 75 years ago when the class consisted of a handful of students who were mostly aspiring teachers.

50 years ago

May 24, 1973 -- Students at Cass Lake High School have been holding a demonstration in support of a popular home economics teacher. Nearly 100 students skipped class and sat in a downstairs corridor to show their opposition to the school’s decision to not renew Ms. Peggy Fedeler’s contract for another year.

100 years ago

May 24, 1923 -- Bemidji has been invited to attend a community picnic this week in Ponemah, with residents from Saum and Shotley also attending. Lunch will be at noon, with speakers to follow, and it’s hoped that there will be good attendance at the event. The organizers say that an enthusiastic gathering is assured.

