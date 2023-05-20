From the Archives: May 20 in the Pioneer

10 years ago

May 20, 2013 -- With a little help, students from Lincoln Elementary in Bemidji planted 200 trees along the Paul Bunyan Trail near their school. Natalie Huls, with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, taught two fifth-grade classes how to plant bare-root trees before the students went on to do it themselves.

25 years ago

May 20, 1998 -- Russell A. Anderson, a former Beltrami County Attorney, has been selected to take a position on the Minnesota Supreme Court by Governor Arne Carlson, succeeding Associate Justice Esther Tomljanovich. Anderson is originally from Bemidji and a graduate of Bemidji High School.

50 years ago

May 20, 1973 -- With a long walk ahead, 325 Bemidji youth set out on the 35-mile trip that made up this year’s Project Pride Hike for Friendship. Each participant was sponsored, with amounts ranging from 83 cents to $1.50 per mile. The funds raised will go to help local organizations.

100 years ago

May 20, 1923 -- Plans to decorate the graves of veterans are underway in Bemidji, but the Legion post is still looking for more donations. The post is still looking for $60 to help cover the costs and hopes that members of the public and local businesses will consider donating in the next few days.