From the Archives: May 17 in the Pioneer

What was printed on this day 10, 25, 50 and 100 years ago.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 6:40 AM

10 years ago

May 17, 2013 -- Children at the Boys and Girls Club of the Bemidji Area are working hard painting a mural on a gymnasium wall. Dozens of kids are stretching their creative and artistic muscles, painting unicorns, dream catchers and pandas. An open house will be held after the mural’s completion for the public.

25 years ago

May 17, 1998 -- Proposed regulations for Three Mile County Park and Movil Maze Recreational Area are gaining ire from deer hunters, since permanent deer stands would no longer be allowed, requiring hunters to use seasonal stands instead. The committee that drafted the regulations has received more than 40 pages of letters from concerned citizens.

50 years ago

May 17, 1973 -- A large forest fire in Pinewood has been taken care of, with only “smokes” remaining. Fifteen men are still watching the site in case it starts burning again. The blaze, which destroyed 2,600 acres of timber and several homes, was the largest in the area so far this year, and the fire risk remains high due to low humidity.

100 years ago

May 17, 1923 -- Guy Ramsey, a Bemidji cook hired to work at a logging camp near Puposky seems to have disappeared under mysterious circumstances. After being hired several days ago, family said he set out for the camp but has not been seen or heard from since. Both his employer and family are concerned and ask for any information related to his well-being.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
