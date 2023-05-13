From the Archives: May 13 in the Pioneer

10 years ago

May 13, 2013 -- Same-sex couples in Bemidji are rejoicing after the Minnesota legislature passed a bill to legalize gay marriage in the state. While many couples say they might not take advantage of it right away, they’re celebrating that they now have the option available to them to marry their partners.

25 years ago

May 13, 1998 -- The Bemidji School Board has approved a design for the new Lincoln Elementary School, and after some final details are finished by the architects, construction is planned to begin in August. The school, which will cost an estimated $7.4 million, will hopefully hold its first classes in December 1999.

50 years ago

May 13, 1973 -- A raging forest fire 15 miles northwest of Bemidji consumed seven family homes alongside 2700 acres of pine forest before being brought under control. Over 400 firefighters and volunteers responded to the blaze, which was exacerbated by high winds and low humidity.

100 years ago

May 13, 1923 -- Fishing season will officially open in two days, with local anglers excited to hook what they can. Game wardens warn, however, to follow laws related to fishing or risk extensive fines, like a man from Pennington last year who used dynamite to procure his fish and was fined $100 for the violation.