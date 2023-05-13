99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Saturday, May 13

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

From the Archives: May 13 in the Pioneer

What was printed on this day 10, 25, 50 and 100 years ago.

Pioneer Archives web art.jpg
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 6:40 AM

10 years ago

May 13, 2013 -- Same-sex couples in Bemidji are rejoicing after the Minnesota legislature passed a bill to legalize gay marriage in the state. While many couples say they might not take advantage of it right away, they’re celebrating that they now have the option available to them to marry their partners.

25 years ago

May 13, 1998 -- The Bemidji School Board has approved a design for the new Lincoln Elementary School, and after some final details are finished by the architects, construction is planned to begin in August. The school, which will cost an estimated $7.4 million, will hopefully hold its first classes in December 1999.

50 years ago

May 13, 1973 -- A raging forest fire 15 miles northwest of Bemidji consumed seven family homes alongside 2700 acres of pine forest before being brought under control. Over 400 firefighters and volunteers responded to the blaze, which was exacerbated by high winds and low humidity.

100 years ago

May 13, 1923 -- Fishing season will officially open in two days, with local anglers excited to hook what they can. Game wardens warn, however, to follow laws related to fishing or risk extensive fines, like a man from Pennington last year who used dynamite to procure his fish and was fined $100 for the violation.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
What To Read Next
3550309+police.jpg
Local
Bemidji man charged with felony assault after high-speed pursuit in Clearbrook
May 12, 2023 03:25 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
051023.N.BP.MISSMINNESOTA 4.jpg
Local
Little Miss Minnesota Princess advocates for the pets at Great River Rescue
May 12, 2023 01:30 PM
 · 
By  Maggi Fellerman
051323.N.BP.SCHOOLCRAFT1.jpg
Local
Schoolcraft students collect garbage as part of 'Better World Day'
May 12, 2023 11:10 AM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
021823.S.BP.BHSWRES Rance Bahr.jpg
Prep
WRESTLING: Rance Bahr steps down as Jacks’ head coach, will ‘pursue other options’ in local wrestling scene
May 11, 2023 12:55 PM
 · 
By  Jared Rubado
IMG_2148.jpg
Northland Outdoors
WEEKLY FISHING REPORT: Minnesota fishing opener is one of the most anticipated days of the year
May 10, 2023 08:10 AM
 · 
By  Dick Beardsley
Lake-Cattails.JPG
Northland Outdoors
Amy Schrank to present 'Are Invasive Cattails Taking Over Your Lake?'
May 12, 2023 08:59 AM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Master Gardeners web art
Lifestyle
MASTER GARDENER: Hope springs eternal, just don’t let it kill your plants
May 10, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Rebecca Snyder, Master Gardener