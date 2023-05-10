99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
From the Archives: May 10 in the Pioneer

What was printed on this day 10, 25, 50 and 100 years ago.

Pioneer Archives web art.jpg
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 6:40 AM

10 years ago

May 10, 2013 -- Descendants of Chief Ogimaabinenz and Chief Goodezhiin are planning a family reunion that will bring four generations together in Red Lake. The event will allow them to connect with each other, share stories and histories, and celebrate Ojibwe culture. Others outside the family are also invited to attend the social.

25 years ago

May 10, 1998 -- While noted for her quilting, Hazel Jallen took on a new challenge when she decided to construct an intricate Victorian dollhouse. Jallen, 77, had planned to build it with her husband, Edwin, but he passed before the chance came. Now, after months of delicate work, the house is complete and ready for display.

50 years ago

May 10, 1973 -- Eight new game wardens will join the team in Leech Lake Nation this summer. Until June 22, they will only be enforcing Leech Lake’s game and fish laws for tribal citizens, but after the new agreement between Leech Lake and the state of Minnesota takes effect, they will enforce both state and tribal laws.

100 years ago

May 10, 1923 -- The post office in Rabey was looted during the night, with thieves breaking in through the window under the cover of darkness. After cracking the safe’s combination, $220 was stolen and the perpetrators departed leaving the backdoor open. The theft was discovered by the employee opening the building the next morning.

