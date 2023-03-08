From the Archives: March 8 in the Pioneer

10 years ago

March 8, 2013 -- Gophers hockey fans from East Grand Forks descended on Bemidji to enjoy one last game with their team without having to travel to the Twin Cities after it enters the Big Ten Hockey Conference next season. Fans of the Beavers and the Gophers came together during the game with a sense of competitive and good-natured comradery.

25 years ago

March 8, 1998 -- Sadie Ruge, a Bemidji teenager with spina bifida who regularly uses a wheelchair, has made it her mission to increase disability awareness at Bemidji High School. She hopes that her efforts will encourage students and teachers alike to include people with disabilities in activities and improve accessibility.

50 years ago

March 8, 1973 -- Over 100 wild rice growers from across northern Minnesota met for the fourth annual Wild Rice Symposium, where they highlighted the importance of the industry to the region. In Beltrami County alone, wild rice growing is a $70,000 industry and around 1,000 acres of rice paddies are added to the county each year.

100 years ago

March 8, 1923 -- All local children will need to see a movie at the theater this weekend will be one potato, which will serve as their admission fee for a show on Saturday morning. G.S. Harding, the theater manager, came up with this novel and charitable idea and will collect the potatoes to give to needy families in the area.