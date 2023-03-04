99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
From the Archives: March 4 in the Pioneer

What was printed on this day 10, 25, 50 and 100 years ago.

By Pioneer Staff Report
March 04, 2023 06:40 AM

10 years ago

March 4, 2013 -- Demonstrators are camping out in protest to an Enbridge pipeline going through Red Lake Nation land, raising concerns over the health and safety of those living in the area where the pipe is transporting tar sands beneath the ground from Canada all the way to Wisconsin.

25 years ago

March 4, 1998 -- The Beltrami County Board of Commissioners has set its list of priorities for the next three years, with the top priority being promoting healthy families and childhood development. Also on the list are improving economic opportunities, creating a plan for land use, improving technology and increasing access to health care.

50 years ago

March 4, 1973 -- A Minnesota Senate Committee has approved a controversial agreement that would charge sportsmen an extra dollar to hunt or fish on Leech Lake Nation land. In exchange for this fee, which could bring in an estimated $250,000 to Leech Lake, the tribe would give up its right to commercial fishing.

100 years ago

March 4, 1923 -- The Bemidji Pioneer is welcoming a new editor of the paper, bringing in A.J. Wiltse, originally of Bagley, Minn. Wiltse, at just 31, has already been in the printing business for 10 years, and even managed a paper distributed to over 20,000 American servicemen while in Europe serving in the Great War.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
