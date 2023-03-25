From the Archives: March 25 in the Pioneer

10 years ago

March 25, 2013 -- A possible merger between Sanford Health and Fairview Health Services is being discussed, though no formal agreement has been made between the two entities yet. Minnesota Attorney Lori Swanson is set to begin an investigation into the possibility and its relation to anti-trust laws.

25 years ago

March 25, 1998 -- To celebrate Bagley’s upcoming celebration of 100 years, a group of women are working on unique centennial quilts that will feature historical photos from the town’s early days. Two quilts are being made, one for display and another that will be raffled off in support of the Clearwater County Historical Society.

50 years ago

March 25, 1973 -- A proposed real estate development on the north shore of Lake Plantagenet is facing opposition from environmental groups, who argue that the construction of “Schoolcraft Acres” would disrupt the watershed and be particularly damaging to the marshland in the area which are important for fish spawning.

100 years ago

March 25, 1923 -- To continue to assure Bemidji as a popular destination for summer-time tourists, the park board says that it will devote considerable time and resources to the city’s recreational areas. This will include expanding and improving Bemidji’s parks, from Diamond Point to Ralph Gracie Memorial Park.