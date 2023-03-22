From the Archives: March 22 in the Pioneer

10 years ago

March 22, 2013 -- Sanford Medical Center in Bemidji went into lockdown on Thursday night, after an assault victim from Ten Lakes Township was transferred by helicopter to the facility. Police feared that retaliation for the assault could lead to an incident at the hospital, and it remained in lockdown for the remainder of the evening.

25 years ago

March 22, 1998 -- A suspect led Bemidji police officers on a high-speed chase that ended when the vehicle in question rammed into two squad cars. After receiving a complaint that a drunk driver was running cars off the road on Fifth Street, police officers responded and the chase began. Following the collision, the suspect was detained and charged.

50 years ago

March 22, 1973 -- An election of officers is being challenged in Pike Bay Township near Cass Lake after Simon Howard alleged that Ferd Trosen and his wife Ruth Trosen’s elections were ineligible due to Ferd’s status as both a candidate and election judge. Howard plans to file a case in the district court.

100 years ago

March 22, 1923 -- The annual report given by the Bemidji Public Library shows constant use and appreciation of the facility. Total circulation was reported to be over 13,000 books for adult literature and nearly 10,000 books of children’s literature. Librarian Jessie P. Philips encourages residents to continue to enjoy the library’s extensive offerings this coming year.