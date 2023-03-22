99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, March 22

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

From the Archives: March 22 in the Pioneer

What was printed on this day 10, 25, 50 and 100 years ago.

Pioneer Archives web art.jpg
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 6:40 AM

10 years ago

March 22, 2013 -- Sanford Medical Center in Bemidji went into lockdown on Thursday night, after an assault victim from Ten Lakes Township was transferred by helicopter to the facility. Police feared that retaliation for the assault could lead to an incident at the hospital, and it remained in lockdown for the remainder of the evening.

25 years ago

March 22, 1998 -- A suspect led Bemidji police officers on a high-speed chase that ended when the vehicle in question rammed into two squad cars. After receiving a complaint that a drunk driver was running cars off the road on Fifth Street, police officers responded and the chase began. Following the collision, the suspect was detained and charged.

50 years ago

March 22, 1973 -- An election of officers is being challenged in Pike Bay Township near Cass Lake after Simon Howard alleged that Ferd Trosen and his wife Ruth Trosen’s elections were ineligible due to Ferd’s status as both a candidate and election judge. Howard plans to file a case in the district court.

100 years ago

March 22, 1923 -- The annual report given by the Bemidji Public Library shows constant use and appreciation of the facility. Total circulation was reported to be over 13,000 books for adult literature and nearly 10,000 books of children’s literature. Librarian Jessie P. Philips encourages residents to continue to enjoy the library’s extensive offerings this coming year.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
What To Read Next
032223.N.BP.ESSAYCONTEST.jpg
Local
Bemidji Area Friends of Concordia Language Villages essay contest awards 9 scholarships
March 22, 2023 09:08 AM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Forest History Center web art.png
Local
'Maple Syrup, Music and Phenology' event set for March 25 at Forest History Center
March 21, 2023 04:22 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Great River Rescue web art
Local
Great River Rescue to offer free pet vaccinations March 25
March 21, 2023 03:19 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Michael Van Horn 2023 Youth Tour Winner WEB.jpg
Local
Michael Van Horn wins Paul Bunyan Communications' 2023 Youth Tour Essay Contest
March 20, 2023 12:03 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
336687594_3293824804262226_8980292841167776983_n.jpg
Local
20th Annual Ice Rescue Training Course held on Cass Lake
March 20, 2023 11:50 AM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Great River Rescue web art
Local
Great River Rescue to offer free pet vaccinations March 25
March 21, 2023 03:19 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
crash1.jpg
Local
Bemidji woman hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after vehicle crash
March 21, 2023 10:03 AM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report