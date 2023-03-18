6 months – only $2 SUBSCRIBE NOW
From the Archives: March 18 in the Pioneer

What was printed on this day 10, 25, 50 and 100 years ago.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 6:40 AM

10 years ago

March 18, 2013 -- A Bemidji man called several local businesses allegedly impersonating a police officer, asking to speak to female employees to learn personal information. Arron Robert Weatherspoon was issued a citation by the Bemidji Police Department and was arrested for a warrant for violating probation.

25 years ago

March 18, 1998 -- Red Lake Nation members expressed frustration after U.S. congressional representative Collin Peterson proposed letting residents of the Northwest Angle vote on whether they’d like to secede from the union without any prior discussion with tribal officials, despite Red Lake owning 87% of the Northwest Angle.

50 years ago

March 18, 1973 -- The Bemidji Elks Lodge is facing criticism for the racial exclusivity clause in its application that asks if the applicant is white. The issue came up as the Bemidji City Council considered renewing the club’s liquor license. While the council did approve the license, several councilors will be drafting a letter to the lodge advocating for the clause’s removal.

100 years ago

March 18, 1923 -- A third annual county spelling contest was held in Bemidji at the Bemidji State Teachers’ College. The spelling bee attracted much enthusiasm, both in local schools and communities. Teachers report that they are very interested in continuing the tradition and that students enjoy it considerably.

