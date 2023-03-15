6 months – only $2 SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, March 15

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

From the Archives: March 15 in the Pioneer

What was printed on this day 10, 25, 50 and 100 years ago.

Pioneer Archives web art.jpg
By Pioneer Staff Report
March 15, 2023 06:40 AM

10 years ago

March 15, 2013 -- A Bemidji police squad car sustained major damage after a pickup truck collided with the rear of the vehicle. The officer had been conducting a separate traffic stop when the truck’s driver, who failed a field sobriety test, ran into the squad car. The car, in turn, was pushed into the third vehicle, causing moderate damage.

25 years ago

March 15, 1998 -- Two Bemidji men have turned themselves into the sheriff’s office after warrants were issued for their arrests connected to seven recent burglaries. The burglaries, which happened over a two-week span, caused extensive damage to property, including $6,000 worth of damage in one home where they left the tap water running.

50 years ago

March 15, 1973 -- A coalition of members from the Bemidji branch of the American Indian Movement are planning a caravan to Mount Rushmore to hold a peaceful demonstration in support of those AIM activists engaged in the ongoing occupation of Wounded Knee. The caravan is set to leave from Cass Lake with seven to eight cars.

100 years ago

March 15, 1923 -- A recruiter for the U.S. Navy is set to come to Bemidji in the coming weeks. E.G.G. Hansen will be coming from the recruitment office in Brainerd to talk with young men between the ages of 18 and 30 about a potential career in the armed forces. The plan is for Hansen to come to Bemidji once a month, ongoing.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
What To Read Next
031523.N.BP.BMSROBOTICS 1.jpg
Local
Bemidji Middle School robotics team qualifies for VEX Robotics World Championship 2 years running
March 15, 2023 07:30 AM
 · 
By  Daltyn Lofstrom
Bemidji State University.jpg
Local
Decreased enrollment, revenue loss fuels 23 layoffs at Bemidji State University
March 14, 2023 02:37 PM
 · 
By  Daltyn Lofstrom
Police lights.jpg
Local
1 arrested after train collides with truck near Cass Lake
March 14, 2023 10:54 AM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Police lights.jpg
Local
1 arrested after train collides with truck near Cass Lake
March 14, 2023 10:54 AM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
031123.N.BP.REDLAKESTATE 9.jpg
Local
'Our traditions are strong': Red Lake State of the Band Address focuses on progress from 2022, hopes for 2023
March 11, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Daltyn Lofstrom
012523.S.BP.BSUMHKY Mattias Sholl.jpg
Beavers Hockey
MEN’S HOCKEY: BSU’s Sholl earns All-CCHA Second Team bid
March 14, 2023 12:37 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Beltrami County History Center web art.jpg
Community
'Histories of Marriage in Beltrami County' exhibit opens March 15
March 13, 2023 08:14 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report