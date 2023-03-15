From the Archives: March 15 in the Pioneer

10 years ago

March 15, 2013 -- A Bemidji police squad car sustained major damage after a pickup truck collided with the rear of the vehicle. The officer had been conducting a separate traffic stop when the truck’s driver, who failed a field sobriety test, ran into the squad car. The car, in turn, was pushed into the third vehicle, causing moderate damage.

25 years ago

March 15, 1998 -- Two Bemidji men have turned themselves into the sheriff’s office after warrants were issued for their arrests connected to seven recent burglaries. The burglaries, which happened over a two-week span, caused extensive damage to property, including $6,000 worth of damage in one home where they left the tap water running.

50 years ago

March 15, 1973 -- A coalition of members from the Bemidji branch of the American Indian Movement are planning a caravan to Mount Rushmore to hold a peaceful demonstration in support of those AIM activists engaged in the ongoing occupation of Wounded Knee. The caravan is set to leave from Cass Lake with seven to eight cars.

100 years ago

March 15, 1923 -- A recruiter for the U.S. Navy is set to come to Bemidji in the coming weeks. E.G.G. Hansen will be coming from the recruitment office in Brainerd to talk with young men between the ages of 18 and 30 about a potential career in the armed forces. The plan is for Hansen to come to Bemidji once a month, ongoing.