From the Archives: March 11 in the Pioneer

What was printed on this day 10, 25, 50 and 100 years ago.

Pioneer Archives web art.jpg
By Pioneer Staff Report
March 11, 2023 06:40 AM

10 years ago

March 11, 2013 -- John Thavis, a Bemidji resident, was on the ground in Rome for the election of Pope Francis, as a commentator for ABC News. Thavis, a retired reporter who covered the Vatican for around three decades, is also the author of the best-selling book “The Vatican Diaries.”

25 years ago

March 11, 1998 -- A Beltrami County sheriff’s deputy led a state trooper on a high-speed chase and may face charges. The chase, which began after the trooper clocked the deputy speeding on Highway 89, lasted for over five miles. The deputy was suspended for three days and moved up his resignation date by a month.

50 years ago

March 11, 1973 -- The second suspect in the robbery of Vernon Parenteau’s home has pleaded guilty, after being arrested in Spokane, Wash., and transported back to Bemidji. The plea came after five hours of bargaining, in which the suspect agreed that the $12,330 found in his car would be returned to Parenteau.

100 years ago

March 11, 1923 -- In its annual village election, Bagley voted to purchase a tract of land next to Lake Lomond for a city park. The vote was a landslide in favor of the project, with 166 residents voting for the purchase and only 25 voting against. Also in the election, E.R. Sletten was elected president of the village council.

