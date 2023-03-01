99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
From the Archives: March 1 in the Pioneer

What was printed on this day 10, 25, 50 and 100 years ago.

By Pioneer Staff Report
March 01, 2023 06:40 AM

10 years ago

March 1, 2013 -- A new bike shop is set to open in Bemidji, with the introduction of Northern Cycle on Third Street that will be taking over the old Harmony Foods building after the business moved down the street. This will be the cycling shop's second location, alongside its original store in Park Rapids.

25 years ago

March 1, 1998 -- Bemidji State University will be receiving a $650,000 grant to create a laboratory school to develop innovative teaching strategies for K-12 students and adult learners. The goal will be to promote lifelong learning, and the project will be supported by the grant for five years.

50 years ago

ADVERTISEMENT

March 1, 1973 -- This year’s Bemidji Oratorio will feature a 160-voice choir and 60-piece orchestra performing a rendition of “Carmina Burana,” a collection of 13th-century poems. Since it began in 1938, the Oratorio has continued to grow and draw in audiences. This year it will be held in the Bemidji High School auditorium.

100 years ago

March 1, 1923 -- Bemidji’s elementary school students will be putting on the operetta “Three Bears,” in one of the biggest local productions of its kind. Over 200 grade-school children will take part in the performance, which is set to debut next week with both matinee and evening shows available.

