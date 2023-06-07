99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, June 7

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

From the Archives: June 7 in the Pioneer

What was printed on this day 10, 25, 50 and 100 years ago.

Pioneer Archives web art.jpg
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 6:40 AM

10 years ago

June 7, 2013 -- The Bemidji Community Art Center announced exciting changes, starting with a new location in the old lakeside Lueken’s that will be known as the Watermark Art Center. The new name will be a reference to the surrounding area’s lakes and rivers, as well as the practice of watermarking pieces of art.

25 years ago

June 7, 1998 -- Ray Hellekson, a Bemidji veteran, recalls his involvement in D-Day 54 years ago when he landed on Omaha Beach as a part of an amphibious transport. Hellekson was in the U.S. Army from 1940 to 1945 and earned several medals, including three purple hearts and four bronze stars.

50 years ago

June 7, 1973 -- Construction of Red Lake’s new municipal building is well underway, with the foundation about 75% complete. The center will house a firehall, jail, courtroom and other facilities. A separate building that will contain government offices is also under construction, and a youth center is currently being discussed.

100 years ago

June 7, 1923 -- Hundreds of firemen from across the state of Minnesota will be coming to Bemidji in the next week for the Minnesota Firemans’ Annual Convention. Alongside speakers and programs, the community has organized parades, banquets, concerts and dances to entertain and welcome the guests.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
What To Read Next
062222.N.BP.RENDEZVOUS 8.jpg
Local
A look back at voyageurs and other colorful characters of the fur trading days
June 07, 2023 07:50 AM
 · 
By  Sue Bruns, Special to the Bemidji Pioneer
060723.N.BP.RIDEFORTHETROOPS 6.jpg
Local
17th annual Ride for the Troops supports, honors Bemidji area veterans
June 06, 2023 01:38 PM
 · 
By  Maggi Fellerman
3832586+faith-briefs.jpg
Local
Bemidji Area Aglow meeting set for June 10
June 06, 2023 01:24 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
060723.N.BP.JEFFDUNHAM.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Comedian Jeff Dunham to bring 'Still Not Canceled' tour to Bemidji
June 06, 2023 07:51 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
BHS_Baseball web art.jpg
Prep
BASEBALL: Bemidji ends Section 8-4A run with elimination-game loss
June 06, 2023 07:16 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
102922.N.BP.WOMENUNITED - 6.jpg
Local
Mini Golf Classic set to raise funds for new Northwoods Battered Women’s Shelter
June 06, 2023 09:55 AM
 · 
By  Dennis Doeden
A Lesson from the Trees High Resolution-smaller.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Watermark Art Gallery to hold reception for textile artist Blair Treuer
June 05, 2023 04:23 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report