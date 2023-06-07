From the Archives: June 7 in the Pioneer

10 years ago

June 7, 2013 -- The Bemidji Community Art Center announced exciting changes, starting with a new location in the old lakeside Lueken’s that will be known as the Watermark Art Center. The new name will be a reference to the surrounding area’s lakes and rivers, as well as the practice of watermarking pieces of art.

25 years ago

June 7, 1998 -- Ray Hellekson, a Bemidji veteran, recalls his involvement in D-Day 54 years ago when he landed on Omaha Beach as a part of an amphibious transport. Hellekson was in the U.S. Army from 1940 to 1945 and earned several medals, including three purple hearts and four bronze stars.

50 years ago

June 7, 1973 -- Construction of Red Lake’s new municipal building is well underway, with the foundation about 75% complete. The center will house a firehall, jail, courtroom and other facilities. A separate building that will contain government offices is also under construction, and a youth center is currently being discussed.

100 years ago

June 7, 1923 -- Hundreds of firemen from across the state of Minnesota will be coming to Bemidji in the next week for the Minnesota Firemans’ Annual Convention. Alongside speakers and programs, the community has organized parades, banquets, concerts and dances to entertain and welcome the guests.