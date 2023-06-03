99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
News Local

From the Archives: June 3 in the Pioneer

What was printed on this day 10, 25, 50 and 100 years ago.

Pioneer Archives web art.jpg
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 6:40 AM

10 years ago

June 3, 2013 -- Bemidji Township has decided to exit the orderly annexation and joint power agreements between it, Northern Township and the city of Bemidji. This comes after a lawsuit filed last August and weeks of mediation between the government entities before an agreement was finally reached.

25 years ago

June 3, 1998 -- The old Stuart Barko building made a long trek from its old home next to the Bemidji Target to a new location around three miles north. The 60-ton building, which was slowly hauled along Highway 71, has been moved to make room for a proposed Menards store that is expected to come later this year.

50 years ago

June 3, 1973 -- A Bemidji man is in critical condition after an electrical shock. William Easton, an Otter Tail Power employee, was working on a substation near Clearbrook when the accident occurred, he was able to make his way to the roadside where a passerby noticed him and took him to the hospital.

100 years ago

June 3, 1923 -- Diamond Point Park in Bemidji is expecting more tourists than ever this summer, and those who flock to it will enjoy new and improved amenities. The city has put in considerable effort to improve the park over the past year, planting trees, upgrading its camping grounds and adding new attractions to the zoological gardens.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
