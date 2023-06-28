Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
From the Archives: June 28 in the Pioneer

What was printed on this day 10, 25, 50 and 100 years ago.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 6:40 AM

10 years ago

June 28, 2013 -- A new Sanford clinic is set to be built in Bagley, with the groundbreaking ceremony held earlier this week. Over 100 people attended the event, which commemorated the start of construction for the clinic with an estimated cost of $1.5 million. The completed building will be over 10,000 square feet.

25 years ago

June 28, 1998 -- Northwoods Panelboard Co. is disputing its characterization in a report by an environmental nonprofit that ranked it the second-worst emitter of carcinogenic chemicals in the state, having released 170,000 pounds of formaldehyde in 1995. The company has worked to significantly reduce this number, bringing it down to 80,000 pounds in 1997.

50 years ago

June 28, 1973 -- A 36th birthday party fit for a man of his stature will be held for Paul Bunyan as a part of Bemidji’s annual water carnival. His party will include a cake so large that a cement mixer will need to turn the batter and it will have to be baked in a dry kiln. Once it's decorated, it will be drawn into the party by a team of 40 oxen.

100 years ago

June 28, 1923 -- The American Legion is hoping to recruit 250 children for Bemidji’s 4th of July parade, as a part of an attempted spectacle that will see them costumed and lined up as a human flag. Mrs. George Rossback, who is organizing the effort, is looking for boys and girls between 6 and 16, and asks parents to let their children participate.

Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
