From the Archives: June 24 in the Pioneer

10 years ago

June 24, 2013 -- A couple in Bagley have made a business selling uncommon berries and cold-hardy fruit trees. Among the most popular is the honeyberry, or edible blue honeysuckle, which drew Bernis and Jim Ingvaldson into the berry farming business. Also sold are Canadian varieties of saskatoons, cherries and currants.

25 years ago

June 24, 1998 -- The final touches on the Community Services Center in Bemidji are being completed, with different agencies carrying in boxes and setting up their spaces. The plan is for the building to house county offices and several nonprofit organizations. Its grand opening is set for July 22.

50 years ago

June 24, 1973 -- Eight individuals in Cass Lake have been arrested that were part of a “fish-in” meant to protest an agreement between the state of Minnesota and the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe that requires anglers who are not tribal citizens to purchase a $1 stamp to fish on Leech Lake waters.

100 years ago

June 24, 1923 -- Around 40 subscribers to Northwestern Bell Telephone Co. were left without service earlier today after lightning struck the phone cables in the early hours of the morning in four separate locations. L.L. Caskey, the manager of the local exchange, shared that service was back up and running by the afternoon.