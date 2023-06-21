Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
From the Archives: June 21 in the Pioneer

What was printed on this day 10, 25, 50 and 100 years ago.

Pioneer Archives web art.jpg
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 6:40 AM

10 years ago

June 21, 2013 -- Courtney Passa, a Bemidji High School graduate, is part of a group that plans to run 221 miles over two weeks to raise awareness about human trafficking. Passa and six of her friends from university will start their run in Watertown, S.D., and are set to finish in Preston, Wis., on July 4.

25 years ago

June 21, 1998 -- A 10-year-old boy has been charged with second-degree arson after allegedly setting fire to the Ben Franklin Store in Bagley. The belief is that he hid in the basement before the store closed, allegedly stole around $500 of cash and items and set fire to straw wreaths that began the blaze.

50 years ago

June 21, 1973 -- As the fishing agreement between the state and Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe takes effect, vandals have been removing the temporary signs designating which bodies of water are a part of Leech Lake and which are not. The agreement requires anglers who are not tribal citizens to purchase a $1 stamp to fish on Leech Lake waters.

100 years ago

June 21, 1923 -- A well-known and well-loved pine tree that served as a landmark for the Pleasant Valley community was blown down last Sunday. The tall tree was affectionately referred to as “Big Pine” and stood next to Road No. 77. It was the only big pine left in the area, and its passing is regretted by members of the community.

