Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Saturday, June 17

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

From the Archives: June 17 in the Pioneer

What was printed on this day 10, 25, 50 and 100 years ago.

Pioneer Archives web art.jpg
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 6:40 AM

10 years ago

June 17, 2013 -- After 38 years with the Headwaters Regional Development Commission, Executive Director Cliff Tweedale is set to retire. Having spent decades working with the community to develop housing and improve economic growth, Tweedale is looking forward to having a little more free time.

25 years ago

June 17, 1998 -- Two residents of Redby have been charged in relation to a bank heist in the Twin Cities. August King III, 37, and Barbara Crystal King, 19, are alleged to have robbed a Brooklyn Park bank on June 8 and were arrested without incident by the Red Lake Police Department on June 10.

50 years ago

June 17, 1973 -- A Nary community center is finally a reality, with the town’s old schoolhouse serving the purpose. The committee that worked toward the goal raised funds for its initial operation, and its features so far include a pool table and shuffleboard. Dances and other programs are scheduled for the upcoming weeks.

100 years ago

June 17, 1923 -- Bemidji voters are selecting their favorite U.S. Senate candidates to succeed the late Knute Nelson. They have a choice between 14 candidates, three of which will proceed to a final competition that will be held in July. Each of those candidates will represent one of the three major parties, Democrat, Republican and Farmer-Labor.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
What To Read Next
Northwest Indian Community Development Center of Bemidji.jpg
Local
Northwest Indian Community Development Center to host college and career fair June 23
June 16, 2023 12:09 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
061723.N.BP.YELLO 3.jpg
Local
Statewide 4-H leadership conference allows youth to branch out to Bemidji
June 16, 2023 11:48 AM
 · 
By  Daltyn Lofstrom
Beltrami County logo web art .jpg
Local
Beltrami County offices, solid waste facilities set Juneteenth hours
June 16, 2023 10:00 AM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Vegas Golden Knights at Edmonton Oilers
Beavers Hockey
Zach Whitecloud becomes 2nd former Beaver player to hoist Stanley Cup
June 14, 2023 10:41 AM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Paul Bunyan Playhouse web art.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
'The Play That Goes Wrong' opens June 16 at the Chief Theater
June 13, 2023 11:34 AM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
061423.N.BP.KCWALLEYE - LEAD.jpg
Northland Outdoors
McSharry, Fuller take top spot in 22nd annual Knights of Columbus Walleye Classic
June 11, 2023 05:44 PM
 · 
By  Annalise Braught
Bemidji Senior Center.png
Community
Someone Special Volunteers: Bemidji Senior Center nominates Barb Bjerke and Tony Daniels
June 14, 2023 09:20 AM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report