From the Archives: June 17 in the Pioneer

10 years ago

June 17, 2013 -- After 38 years with the Headwaters Regional Development Commission, Executive Director Cliff Tweedale is set to retire. Having spent decades working with the community to develop housing and improve economic growth, Tweedale is looking forward to having a little more free time.

25 years ago

June 17, 1998 -- Two residents of Redby have been charged in relation to a bank heist in the Twin Cities. August King III, 37, and Barbara Crystal King, 19, are alleged to have robbed a Brooklyn Park bank on June 8 and were arrested without incident by the Red Lake Police Department on June 10.

50 years ago

June 17, 1973 -- A Nary community center is finally a reality, with the town’s old schoolhouse serving the purpose. The committee that worked toward the goal raised funds for its initial operation, and its features so far include a pool table and shuffleboard. Dances and other programs are scheduled for the upcoming weeks.

100 years ago

June 17, 1923 -- Bemidji voters are selecting their favorite U.S. Senate candidates to succeed the late Knute Nelson. They have a choice between 14 candidates, three of which will proceed to a final competition that will be held in July. Each of those candidates will represent one of the three major parties, Democrat, Republican and Farmer-Labor.