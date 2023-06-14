Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
From the Archives: June 14 in the Pioneer

What was printed on this day 10, 25, 50 and 100 years ago.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 6:40 AM

10 years ago

June 14, 2013 -- The second annual Minnesota Mission of Mercy was held at the Sanford Center, providing adults and children who are uninsured or underinsured with free dental treatment. In its first day, it served over 800 patients, with more expected before the two-day event is finished.

25 years ago

June 14, 1998 -- Central School will have a full-time principal soon after Mary Adams was selected from over 40 applicants for the position. Adams has been the principal at Frank White Elementary School in Park Rapids for the past five years and is excited to make the move to Bemidji.

50 years ago

June 14, 1973 -- Twenty-one people have signed damage and injury claims against Beltrami County and Buzzle Township, alleging that the two entities were negligent in the care and maintenance of a dump, leading to a fire that burned for days before spreading and claiming several houses.

100 years ago

June 14, 1923 -- A parade of firemen marched through Bemidji in a celebration of the Minnesota State Fire Department Association’s annual conference. Delegations from around the state were represented, either riding on trucks and cars or walking. The procession was led by former mayor John Pogue, who rode at the head on horseback.

Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
