99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Saturday, June 10

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

From the Archives: June 10 in the Pioneer

What was printed on this day 10, 25, 50 and 100 years ago.

Pioneer Archives web art.jpg
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 6:40 AM

10 years ago

June 10, 2013 -- Bemidji State University will be hosting the inaugural Headwaters Film Festival later this month, a three-day event that will highlight over half a dozen Minnesota filmmakers. Along with screenings of the film, the event will include panel discussions on various topics in cinema.

25 years ago

June 10, 1998 -- Arson is suspected in the recent blaze that destroyed the Ben Franklin Store in Bagley, resulting in the total loss of the structure and its contents. The arson is thought to have been done in connection to a burglary, as the investigation discovered money had been taken from the safe.

50 years ago

June 10, 1973 -- A number of anglers opposed to an agreement that will require them to purchase a $1 stamp to fish on Leech Lake Nation waters have planned to hold a “fish-in” to protest. Scheduled to take place the day after the requirement takes effect, Leech Lake Nation has shared its plan to ignore the demonstration.

100 years ago

June 10, 1923 -- Diamond Point Park has officially opened for the season, with the Bemidji Boys Band playing a special outdoor concert in celebration. Last year the park catered to 6,000 tourists, and that number is only expected to grow. Already the park is averaging six camping parties a day.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
What To Read Next
061023.N.BP.INDIGEBOX - LEAD.jpg
Local
'Indigebox' subscription service brings authentic, cultural perspective to the classroom
June 10, 2023 07:15 AM
 · 
By  Daltyn Lofstrom
Local
Indoor garage sale set for June 16 at Bemidji Armory
June 09, 2023 01:12 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
061023.N.BP.FROSTBITE.jpg
Local
Voyageurs' 'Frostbite' Esports team completes inaugural season
June 09, 2023 12:47 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
061023.S.BP.BHSBGOLF Nick Yavarow lead.jpg
Prep
BOYS GOLF: Bemidji's Nick Yavarow preaching confidence, poise ahead of state meet
June 09, 2023 10:34 AM
 · 
By  Christian Babcock
061023.N.BP.FROSTBITE.jpg
Local
Voyageurs' 'Frostbite' Esports team completes inaugural season
June 09, 2023 12:47 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
TN-hiker-web.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Watermark Art Center, Neilson Spearhead Center to offer hike and paint classes
June 08, 2023 03:41 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
061522.N.BP.KCWALLEYE 10.jpg
Northland Outdoors
22nd annual Knights of Columbus Walleye Classic set for June 10
June 06, 2023 01:11 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report