From the Archives: June 10 in the Pioneer

10 years ago

June 10, 2013 -- Bemidji State University will be hosting the inaugural Headwaters Film Festival later this month, a three-day event that will highlight over half a dozen Minnesota filmmakers. Along with screenings of the film, the event will include panel discussions on various topics in cinema.

25 years ago

June 10, 1998 -- Arson is suspected in the recent blaze that destroyed the Ben Franklin Store in Bagley, resulting in the total loss of the structure and its contents. The arson is thought to have been done in connection to a burglary, as the investigation discovered money had been taken from the safe.

50 years ago

June 10, 1973 -- A number of anglers opposed to an agreement that will require them to purchase a $1 stamp to fish on Leech Lake Nation waters have planned to hold a “fish-in” to protest. Scheduled to take place the day after the requirement takes effect, Leech Lake Nation has shared its plan to ignore the demonstration.

100 years ago

June 10, 1923 -- Diamond Point Park has officially opened for the season, with the Bemidji Boys Band playing a special outdoor concert in celebration. Last year the park catered to 6,000 tourists, and that number is only expected to grow. Already the park is averaging six camping parties a day.