From the Archives: July 8 in the Pioneer

What was printed on this day 10, 25, 50 and 100 years ago.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 6:40 AM

10 years ago

July 8, 2013 -- Nearly 10 years after the Ojibwe Language Project began in Bemidji, over 150 businesses have participated. Signs with Ojibwe phrases can be found across town in an effort to promote diversity. The inclusion of the language is meant to bring awareness and prompt discussion about Bemidji’s connection to Ojibwe culture and its Indigenous population.

25 years ago

July 8, 1998 -- Hunting season will be a part of the plan to thin deer at the Bemidji Regional Airport. No antlerless hunting permits will be issued in northern Minnesota except at the airport. A 20-deer limit has been set by the Department of Natural Resources, and bow hunters can apply for a permit.

50 years ago

July 8, 1973 -- Ten forestry professionals who work in the Bemidji area were honored for their unrelenting devotion to protecting and preserving the region’s natural resources with “Length of Service” awards. Their combined experience represents over 160 years of working in the forestry field.

100 years ago

July 8, 1923 -- A young Leonard boy is a hero, having risked his life to save a friend from drowning in Four Legged Lake over the weekend. Louis Quitberg, 12, had gone past his depth and began to sink, but Emmett Scott, 10, despite not being a strong swimmer himself, dove in to rescue him.

Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
