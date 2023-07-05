Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
From the Archives: July 5 in the Pioneer

What was printed on this day 10, 25, 50 and 100 years ago.

Pioneer Archives web art.jpg
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 6:40 AM

10 years ago

July 5, 2013 -- The long-standing Maid-Rite Cafe building has been torn down in Bemidji, with large excavators completing the job to clear the land. A new restaurant, called “Novo” is set to take its place, with plans to be built by Lueken’s Village Foods, who purchased the property last May.

25 years ago

July 5, 1998 -- One of Hubbard County’s best-kept secrets is the Neilson Spearhead Center, which is working to teach youth about nature. Children can enroll in its Young Naturalist Program to learn about ecology and the environment with hands-on learning at its 460-acre campus.

50 years ago

July 5, 1973 -- Bemidji held its first-ever bathtub race, sponsored by Paul Bunyan Broadcasting. Contestants built boats out of old tubs and motors, with the grand prize going to Tom Reise whose tub clocked in at over 30 miles per hour, so fast a photographer wasn’t able to snap a picture.

100 years ago

July 5, 1923 -- Bemidji’s population more than doubled for the Fourth of July, with an estimated 15,000 people in town for celebrations and activities. Over 7,500 people were estimated to have attended an afternoon program at the fairgrounds, which is the largest known crowd to have ever assembled in Bemidji so far in its history.

