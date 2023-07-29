From the Archives: July 29 in the Pioneer

10 years ago

July 29, 2013 -- This year’s Bemidji Dragon Boat Festival honored George Welte, who served as the event’s official photographer since its inauguration. Volunteers and participants shared memories of Welte and what he meant to the festival and regretted his unexpected passing in June.

25 years ago

July 29, 1998 -- A full-scale children’s medical clinic has opened up in Bemidji, thanks to the efforts of Dr. Edna Perez-Koury who recently moved here with her husband from Kansas. Perez-Koury has been a pediatrician for decades, and the clinic provides preventative care, health education and a wide variety of other services.

50 years ago

July 29, 1973 -- Four volunteer firefighters and two young boys who had snuck into the house behind them were hospitalized after a Cass Lake home blew up on Saturday. The home had a gas leak, which the firefighters had been sent to investigate, ignited before the fumes could be evacuated.

100 years ago

July 29, 1923 -- A local man swears he had a strange encounter with a type of lizard that disjoints itself when struck. While some community members doubt this tale, the man is noted for his sobriety and stands by his story’s truth. Others, regardless of the story’s veracity, believe the tale could make Bemidji famous if marketed correctly.