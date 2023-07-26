Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
From the Archives: July 26 in the Pioneer

What was printed on this day 10, 25, 50 and 100 years ago.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 6:40 AM

10 years ago

July 26, 2013 -- Red Lake has officially broken ground on a $21 million project that will build a new government center and tribal college. The groundbreaking was visited by an eagle soaring overhead, a well-suited symbol since the building itself is planned to resemble an eagle upon completion.

25 years ago

July 26, 1998 -- A homeowner who placed a boat access on Lake Irvine without a permit has been ordered by the Department of Natural Resources to remove the 1,600 square feet of dirt and restore the wetlands or face criminal misdemeanor charges. The work must be done with low environmental impact, using small equipment or hand tools if necessary.

50 years ago

July 26, 1973 -- Thirteen individuals were arrested in the Bemidji area as a part of several drug raids enacted by a team from the sheriff’s office, the Bemidji Police Department and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. Thousands of dollars of controlled substances were seized, including significant amounts of marijuana, LSD and amphetamines.

100 years ago

July 26, 1923 -- A total of 50 automobiles full of Bemidji residents are expected to make a trip to Cass Lake for the second “Get Acquainted Tour” that aims to increase comradery among nearby towns. The previous tour visited towns west of Bemidji, where attendees enjoyed picnics and getting to know their neighbors.

