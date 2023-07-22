6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME ONLY. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
From the Archives: July 22 in the Pioneer

What was printed on this day 10, 25, 50 and 100 years ago.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 6:40 AM

10 years ago

July 22, 2013 -- The Bemidji City Council has received a quote for the cost of cleaning up and creating a beach area on the south shore of Lake Bemidji, at an estimated $1.2 million. Cleaning up the area, which spans around 1,200 feet, would involve removing contaminated soil and debris, and the city is looking for partners in the project.

25 years ago

July 22, 1998 -- The Minnesota State Colleges and Universities system is looking to be the top candidate to purchase the old Bemidji High School building. A public meeting was held where community members voiced their opinions, some were supportive while others shared their concerns, particularly about increased traffic near J.W. Smith Elementary.

50 years ago

July 22, 1973 -- Around 40 members of the community gathered at the Bemidji Airport to welcome Masatoshi Sato, a 17-year-old foreign exchange student from Japan who will spend the next 11 months calling Bemidji home. Following his arrival Sato met his host family, with a special welcome from their family poodle.

100 years ago

July 22, 1923 -- Joe Martin has been arrested in Puposky in connection to the murder of his sister-in-law, Mrs. Susan DeFoe two years ago. DeFoe had gone out from her home to pick berries, but after she didn’t return a search was conducted that found her badly injured and unconscious along the road south to Bemidji. She passed away a short time later.

