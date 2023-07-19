6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME ONLY. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
From the Archives: July 19 in the Pioneer

What was printed on this day 10, 25, 50 and 100 years ago.

Pioneer Archives web art.jpg
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 6:40 AM

10 years ago

July 19, 2013 -- Activists from the area, including Bemidji, Red Lake, Leech Lake and White Earth, attended a Public Utilities Commission meeting in St. Paul to speak against increasing the capacity of an Enbridge oil pipeline that runs through northern Minnesota on its way from Canada to Superior, Wisconsin.

25 years ago

July 19, 1998 -- Red Lake will be holding an election, with the race for tribal chairman too close to call. Tribal Chairman Bobby Whitefeather is seeking a second four-year term and is challenged by former chairman Gerald “Butch” Brun. Voters will head to the polls to make a decision on Wednesday.

50 years ago

July 19, 1973 -- Minnesota Gov. Wendell Anderson went fishing as part of an event meant to commemorate the fishing agreement between the state of Minnesota and Leech Lake Nation. During his six-hour visit to Cass Lake, however, Anderson was unfortunately unable to nab a single fish.

100 years ago

July 19, 1923 -- Solway has been partially razed by a fire, with three businesses destroyed at an estimated loss of $10,000. Two soft drink parlors were burned alongside a hotel, but the Bemidji Fire Department responded to the emergency and was able to prevent the blaze from spreading to other buildings.

