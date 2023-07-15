Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Saturday, July 15

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

From the Archives: July 15 in the Pioneer

What was printed on this day 10, 25, 50 and 100 years ago.

Pioneer Archives web art.jpg
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 6:40 AM

10 years ago

July 15, 2013 -- Developers of a proposed Country Inn and Suites that would be connected to the Sanford Center have announced they’ve acquired the necessary funds for the $15 million project. The 121-room, four-story hotel could be completed in just eight or nine months, and open soon after.

25 years ago

July 15, 1998 -- North Country Health Services in Bemidji is celebrating its centennial with a week full of activities. During a tour of the hospital, Pat Kelly, vice president of development, showcased the facility’s technology and explained how everything from scanners to a state-of-the-art computer system aided in the care of patients.

50 years ago

July 15, 1973 -- The Bemidji City Council has approved a bounty for any information that leads to the arrest and conviction of individuals who have been stealing, damaging and vandalizing city parking meters. The reward is $100, and it's hoped that its implementation will provide an incentive for the individuals to be caught.

100 years ago

July 15, 1923 -- Bemidji voters gave the edge to candidate Magnus Johnson in the special election held to fill a vacancy in the U.S. Senate. The Farmer-Labor candidate received 984 votes in the city, compared to his opponent who earned 913. Beltrami County, in the precincts reporting, has also gone to Johnson for victory.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
What To Read Next
071523.N.BP.VETERANSQUILTS 1.jpg
Local
Quilt drive held for service members entering new Bemidji Veterans Home
29m ago
 · 
By  Maggi Fellerman
Bemidji Area Schools web art.jpg
Local
Bemidji school board to discuss long-term maintenance, superintendent's evaluation
21h ago
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
071523.N.BP.HEADBIRDSENTENCE William Headbird.jpg
Local
Cass Lake man sentenced to 19.5 years in prison for 2nd-degree murder
1d ago
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Beltrami County.jpg
Local
Beltrami County Commissioners move forward on housing trust fund ordinance
2d ago
 · 
By  Daltyn Lofstrom
071523.S.BP.SPEEDWAY (2).JPG
Sports
Devyn and Deryk Weleski have family ties to racing
1d ago
 · 
By  Dennis Peterson / Special to the Pioneer
FSA Ambulance lights
Local
UPDATED: Walker man identified after body recovered from Leech Lake
2d ago
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
071523.N.BP.HEADBIRDSENTENCE William Headbird.jpg
Local
Cass Lake man sentenced to 19.5 years in prison for 2nd-degree murder
1d ago
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report