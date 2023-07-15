From the Archives: July 15 in the Pioneer

10 years ago

July 15, 2013 -- Developers of a proposed Country Inn and Suites that would be connected to the Sanford Center have announced they’ve acquired the necessary funds for the $15 million project. The 121-room, four-story hotel could be completed in just eight or nine months, and open soon after.

25 years ago

July 15, 1998 -- North Country Health Services in Bemidji is celebrating its centennial with a week full of activities. During a tour of the hospital, Pat Kelly, vice president of development, showcased the facility’s technology and explained how everything from scanners to a state-of-the-art computer system aided in the care of patients.

50 years ago

July 15, 1973 -- The Bemidji City Council has approved a bounty for any information that leads to the arrest and conviction of individuals who have been stealing, damaging and vandalizing city parking meters. The reward is $100, and it's hoped that its implementation will provide an incentive for the individuals to be caught.

100 years ago

July 15, 1923 -- Bemidji voters gave the edge to candidate Magnus Johnson in the special election held to fill a vacancy in the U.S. Senate. The Farmer-Labor candidate received 984 votes in the city, compared to his opponent who earned 913. Beltrami County, in the precincts reporting, has also gone to Johnson for victory.