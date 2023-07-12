From the Archives: July 12 in the Pioneer

10 years ago

July 12, 2013 -- A partnership between Habitat for Humanity and the Headwaters Regional Development Commission is underway to help provide homes for low-income families. The HRDC is providing funds to demolish dilapidated housing, with the land then purchased by Habitat for Humanity to build a new home.

25 years ago

July 12, 1998 -- Hagali Township is celebrating its 100th birthday, with residents gathering for a community barbecue. Joyce Trimble, whose family has had a farm in the township for just as long, is working on writing a book to compile the township’s history, collecting documents, photographs and records.

50 years ago

July 12, 1973 -- Kelliher will be holding a Wild Rice Fair to celebrate northern Minnesota’s newest cultivated crop and the economic potential it holds. Going from just 200 acres of wild rice in 1960, last year that number had grown to 20,000 with an estimated economic impact of $1.5 million.

100 years ago

July 12, 1923 -- A hen in Nymore has laid the biggest local egg to date. After its owner saw an article in the paper giving the record to a hen in Kelliher, he showed up to the Pioneer with his proof. His hen’s egg measured 6.75 inches around and 7.75 inches the oval way, enough to move the title to his chicken.