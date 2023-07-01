From the Archives: July 1 in the Pioneer

10 years ago

July 1, 2013 -- Voyageurs Expeditionary High School is now accepting applications for grades 6-8 as it is getting ready for the 2013-14 school year. Even with the addition of a middle school, the goal is to keep class sizes small, and only 15 students will be accepted in the three added grades for the next year.

25 years ago

July 1, 1998 -- The 54th annual Bemidji Jaycees Water Carnival is set to officially open this weekend, with hopes that the weather will be sunny and warm. The last few years have made the water carnival synonymous with summer showers, but the forecasts are optimistic that this year there won’t be rain on the parade.

50 years ago

July 1, 1973 -- A 20-year-old man from Solway has died after being pursued by the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office in a chase. The man allegedly was speeding on his motorcycle when deputies began their pursuit. Eventually, the motorcycle collided with a parked car, and despite efforts to revive him, the driver ultimately passed away.

100 years ago

July 1, 1923 -- The Bemidji Police Department has its first automobile – at least until the rightful owner claims it. The vehicle was left parked on Third Street for three days without any sign of an owner before police were notified and picked it up. It’s thought the car might have been stolen, as the license plate’s numbers are slightly disfigured.