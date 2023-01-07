99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
From the Archives: January 7 in the Pioneer

What was printed on this day 10, 25, 50 and 100 years ago.

By Pioneer Staff Report
January 07, 2023 06:40 AM
10 years ago

January 7, 2013 -- In sad news for Bemidji and its media community, longtime director for Lakeland News, Matt Matalamaki, recently passed away. Matalamaki joined Lakeland Public Television back in 1986 and was the first technical director for Lakeland News when it started over a decade ago.

25 years ago

January 7, 1998 -- The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office is undergoing some disruption, following the firing of Sheriff’s Deputy Bill Cross, with a highly placed source confirming that the dismissal is related to alleged sexual improprieties. Cross had been placed on administrative leave in November and is expected to appeal the decision.

50 years ago

January 7, 1973 -- The Bemidji Fire Department had a busy night recently, responding to two calls within 12 minutes of each other. The first was to the NuPly Corporation, which resulted in minor damage, and the second was to a home in Eckles Township which resulted in over $25,000 in property damage.

100 years ago

January 7, 1923 -- Over 60,000 acres of forest were cleared in northern Minnesota in 1922, as a part of substantial efforts to create more farmland and pastures in the state. Pivotal in this fast-paced clearing was picric acid, an explosive that has been repurposed since its use in the previous war.

