From the Archives: January 4 in the Pioneer

10 years ago

January 4, 2013 -- A motel in Blackduck was robbed by a masked man, and local authorities are asking for the public’s assistance to apprehend him. The robbery occurred in the evening at AmericInn Motel, and the suspect stole an undetermined amount of money before leaving the building on foot.

25 years ago

January 4, 1998 -- The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is fighting Beltrami County on ditch fees and has no plans to pay the $250,000 it owes to the county, at least until the county redetermines the benefits to property owners along the 1,050-mile system. However, by not paying these fees, ditch maintenance is expected to suffer.

50 years ago

January 4, 1973 -- Jodee Ann Whittington is the winner of the Pioneer’s annual First Baby Contest, being born at 6:57 a.m. on Jan. 1. Originally due on Dec. 15, Jodee is the Whittington couple’s first child and weighed a total of 8 pounds and 9 ounces when she arrived. As a congratulation for being the first local baby of the year, she received a bundle of prizes.

100 years ago

January 4, 1923 -- Plans have been completed to hold a chest clinic at the office of Dr. Garlock, to allow an opportunity for area residents to have a free check-up related to their lung health. Anyone with respiratory symptoms is urged to make an appointment ahead of time to ensure that they are seen.