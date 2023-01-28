From the Archives: January 28 in the Pioneer

10 years ago

January 28, 2013 -- Buena Vista is celebrating 30 years of Logging Days, an annual event that celebrates and pays homage to the area’s early lumberjacks. Hundreds of visitors are expected to go to Buena Vista’s Logging Village for sleigh rides, blacksmithing demonstrations and plenty of other entertainment.

25 years ago

January 28, 1998 -- The Minnesota Twins Caravan made a stop in Bemidji, hosting an event at the Eagles Club to sign autographs, share stories and meet fans. Kirby Puckett, Bert Blyleven and Dennis Hocking were the featured guests, and they thanked their Bemidji fans for their support during the past season.

50 years ago

January 28, 1973 -- A 34-year-old man from Tenstrike has been killed in an accident in Hagali Township, after being crushed underneath a piece of machinery. Leland ‘Pete’ Johnson had been welding under a Caterpillar earth mover when the machine fell onto him. Services will be held at the Holy Trinity Church in Blackduck.

100 years ago

January 28, 1923 -- A Bemidji house has been found full of moonshine. Over 543 gallons of mash and 43 gallons of moonshine have been confiscated by the sheriff’s office from the home of Mike McCrehin. McCrehin came under suspicion of producing illegal alcohol following multiple reports and will have a hearing next week.